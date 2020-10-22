Atmos Energy gives $17K to help Panhandle Community Services customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, Atmos Energy presented $17,000 to Panhandle Community Services Amarillo location.

The energy company hopes PCS can use the money to help customers say warm this winter or weatherize their homes.

“93% of the money that’s contributed to Panhandle Community Services goes towards services. That’s not including salaries, that’s not including any other things. It’s going towards programs services to empower the 26 counties that we serve,” said Christina Cristan of PCS.

Atmos said one out of every four households that lost jobs during the pandemic reported they either skipped a utility payment or needed to skip a utility payment.

