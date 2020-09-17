Atmos Energy Donates $2 Million to Enrich Early Childhood Literacy

AMARILLO, TEXAS— Atmos Energy is committed to making a difference, and as of Thursday, they’ve pledged to serve as a catalyst to further develop childhood reading proficiencies.

Atmos Energy loves giving back, especially when it comes to education. That’s why Atmos, through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program, will donate $2 million across the eight states it serves to provide resources that help students read on-level by the third grade.

“We always want to invest in education because children are our future,” Atmos Energy public affairs manager Michael Gonzales said. “So helping fueling bright minds to help them be successful in the future whether that’s going to college or working for companies like Atmos Energy or becoming a leader,” added Gonzales.

This includes Amarillo of course.

The goal of this donation is to help children brighten their future for college or preparing for jobs in the real world.

Third grade marks the shift from learning to read to reading to learn, which means poor readers are at a high risk for getting behind.

“We want to help third graders read at a third-grade level. That’s a very specific target for us because child literacy is already hard and against them. We want to zero in on that and help improve,” said Gonzales.

