Atmos Energy donates $1 Million to help customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy is donating $1 million to help its customers stay warm this winter.

Atmos will help weatherize its customers’ homes who may be struggling financially during this pandemic through the company’s fueling safe and thriving communities program.

These funds will be distributed across eight states in partnership with more than 100 energy assistance agencies and non-profits.

More from MyHighPlains.com: