Atmos Energy continues to urge energy conservation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Atmos Energy said as demand for energy remains high due to cold temperatures, suppliers continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers.

Even as the weather warms Atmos Energy said it remains important that all residents and businesses continue conservation efforts.

Atmos Energy said these natural gas supply constraints may lead to service outages for some Atmos Energy customers.

If service is interrupted, Atmos Energy said restoration may take an extended period of time and once supply is restored, Atmos Energy technicians will need to visit each home to safely restore gas service.

Atmos Energy said they urge all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for all critical needs.

Atmos Energy said everyone can continue to help by lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees or less, setting the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, and more.

Those who experience an electrical outage may turn off the furnace. One of the easiest ways may be to turn it off at the thermostat. Then, after the power comes back on, wait 10 to 15 minutes before restarting the furnace. This may help the natural gas system adjust to a sudden increase in usage according to Atmos Energy.

Atmos Energy wants to remind their customers to heed the guidance of local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area, and said their teams are working around the clock to provide service.