Atmos Energy announces “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging” contest to celebrate 811 Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In celebration of 811 Day, Atmos Energy is hosting the “Chalk It Up

to Safe Digging” chalk drawing contest to highlight the importance of calling 811 before any type of

digging.

Held every year on Aug. 11, 811 Day is an annual initiative led by the U.S. Department of

Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to ensure the

practice of safe digging is echoed in communities by calling 8-1-1, a nationwide toll-free number, before

any excavation project said Atmos.

Atmos said Everyone who calls 811 a few days before digging is connected to a local one-call notification center that

will take the caller’s information and communicate it to area utility companies. Professional locators will

then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags,

or both. Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas.

“We invite all ages to get creative and enter the ‘Chalk It Up to Safe Digging’ contest,” said Michael

Gonzales, Atmos Energy manager of public affairs. “Digging without knowing the location of

underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs

when natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Help keep our

communities safe by promoting the importance of safe digging on 811 Day and all year round.”

Starting today and continuing through Aug. 6, anyone can enter the “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging”

contest:

Grab plenty of sidewalk chalk and head outdoors.

Pick a location on your property such as a patio, sidewalk, or driveway.

Ready, set, draw! Gus the Gopher loves the 811 logo and any artwork that promotes safe digging, so get creative!

Take a photo and upload your chalk drawing online at atmosenergy.com/contest.

Eight winners will be chosen at random to win a $100 gift card to a local hardware store of their choice,

and winners will be announced on Aug. 11 – 811 Day. Visit atmosenergy.com/contest for more details.