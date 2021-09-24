At least 1 suspect arrested, 1 not found after fleeing scene near Stinnett

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – At least one person out of a group was arrested after a crash and chase involving multiple groups of law enforcement near HWY 152, south of Stinnett.

The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday morning that it was assisting other law enforcement agencies on a scene near the 152 and 136 turn-offs south of Stinnett. A Maroon Chevy Tahoe, according to the office, “evaded a Hutchinson County Deputy and then crashed into a wooded area.”

After the crash, the office said that one person was arrested while multiple others fled the scene on foot. The Carson County Sheriff’s Office lent assistance with its drone in the search for the fleeing suspects, though Hutchinson CSO reported that one was not found.

“If you see a suspicious person contact LE immediately.” said the office, after the incident. The last description noted about the suspect that fled on foot was a man wearing a black Harley Davidson shirt.