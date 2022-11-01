AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Assistant City Manager Andrew Freeman was recently credentialed by an international local government management organization.

The city said Freeman has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).

“Andrew Freeman has done an outstanding job for the City of Amarillo,” said City Manager Jared Miller. “His leadership and expertise in a wide array of roles has been extremely beneficial for the progress of the city. Andrew’s designation as Credentialed Manager is an example of his ongoing commitment to education, leadership and training that will help better serve the Amarillo community.”

According to the city, the ICMA aims to advance professional local government through leadership, management, innovation, and ethics, and by increasing the proficiency of appointed chief administrative officers, assistant administrators, and other employees who serve local governments and regional entities.