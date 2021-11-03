Aspen Dental locations to provide free care for Veterans on Nov. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aspen Dental said it will be providing free care to military Veterans on Nov. 6, 2021.

Aspen Dental said, in recognition of Veterans Day, Aspen Dental locations nationwide will be opening their doors to provide free care to veterans and their spouses and significant others.

This is the 7th year for Aspen Dental’s Day of Service and it said this day provides much-needed care for Veterans.

Dental care will be provided from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Veterans and their spouses or significant others can call 1-844-277-3646 (1-844-ASPENHMM) to find a location and schedule an appointment said Aspen Dental. Appointments are required.