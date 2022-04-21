AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy announced that the Ascension Academy Orchestra has earned the Division II State title this week at the TAPPS State Orchestra competition in Temple.

Ascension Academy said Division II is comprised of schools classified as 1A through 4A in TAPPS. The Orchestra received Superior Ratings, in Sight-Reading, earning the Large Ensemble Sweepstakes award, and earned superior ratings at the Solo and Ensemble Contest in March.

Members of the orchestra that competed were Aaron Arenivas, Harper Cowen, Reagan Cruz, Caleb Drummond, John Luke Green, John Hajje, Sophia Hall, Olivia Lockhart, Makenzie Miles, Case Moorhouse, Keltan Norris, Amy O’Brien, Jennie Smith, Benjamin Snyder, Lauren Stovall, Cale Street, and Harlee Virden. They are led by Mrs. Eleonora Lopez, Orchestra Program Director and Fine Arts Department Chair at Ascension Academy