Ascension Academy to Return In-Person this Fall

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Ascension Academy will be reopening with in-person instruction for both the middle and high school this fall. The reopening plan was developed based on feedback from parents, several meetings with administration and Faculty, advice from a parent who is a medical doctor, and guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Texas Education Agency (TEA), the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS), and others.

Screening will be conducted before students are allowed inside the building to check for high temperatures and any COVID-19 symptoms. Students will then be instructed to immediately go to their lockers and first period classes. Masks will be required by students, staff and visitors. Teachers will be provided with clear face shields to wear during instruction while keeping a distance of six feet from students.

“Ascension Academy fully intends to open in Fall with in-person instruction,” said Head of School Tim Oditt. “We are planning internally to do just that with the fullest commitment to the safety of each of our students and staff members. The importance of in-person education cannot be overstated and Ascension is committed to living its mission of providing an exemplary college preparatory education in a challenging, faith-affirming environment to maximize the potential of every student.”

To promote social distancing, classrooms will be rearranged to provide the maximum distance possible between students. School assemblies and all school gatherings outside of emergency drills have been cancelled or will be held online. Ascension will follow all guidelines established by TAPPS with regard to the ability to return to play athletics. More information will be provided to parents as TAPPS updates roll out.

Cleaning and sanitation will be a top priority around the clock, and high touch points such as desks, door knobs, and bathrooms will be sanitized continuously throughout the day. Lunch will be spread out between the gym, theatre stage and cafeteria and all areas will be cleaned between middle school and high school lunch periods. Deep sanitation will occur nightly with the use of the Clorox Total 360 System, which kills 99.9% of bacteria in five seconds, including the sides and underneath of hard to clean surfaces such as desks and chairs.

In addition to the extra cleaning and health measures, Ascension has added two weeks of instruction into their academic calendar. The days will give flexibility throughout the year in the event of local or state mandated shut down of schools. These days of instruction will include Labor Day, Columbus Day, the Monday and Tuesday of Thanksgiving week, and the first week in June. If the additional days are not used, Ascension will end school on the originally scheduled day in May.