AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy is set to host a senior signing day at 3:00 p.m. on Monday in the academy gymnasium as 100% of their high school seniors have made their college choice.

Ascension detailed that 14 seniors will graduate on May 27 with all the seniors accepted to a total of 41 colleges and $1,761,400 offered through merit-based scholarships.

According to Ascension, six seniors will graduate with both an Ascension Academy High School Diploma and an Associate Degree from Amarillo College, as part of the Diplomas and Degrees Program.

In addition, Ascension said that each senior will decorate their table for the school they are set to attend in the fall and will sign letters of intent in front of their teachers, peers, and families.

Ascension released the following list of students who are graduating, their chosen college, and accolades:

Nathan Adams-Texas Tech University (Honors), National Honor Society, TAPPS Basketball All-District 2nd Team and Academic All-State;

Brooklyn Bull-University of Alabama (Honors), National Honor Society, Diplomas & Degrees;

Preston Campbell-West Texas A&M University;

Rowan Cavazos-University of North Texas, International Thespian Society;

Sadie Chitwood-University of North Texas (Honors), National Honor Society, Diplomas & Degrees

Evan Curtis-University of North Texas, National Honor Society, International Thespian Society, Diplomas & Degree;

Cole Drummond-West Texas A&M University, National Honor Society, Diplomas & Degrees;

Emma Engler-Whitman College, National Merit Commended Scholar, DAR Award, National Honor Society, Capstone Diploma Candidate;

Seth Henderson-University of Wisconsin, Platteville;

Zane Johnson-West Texas A&M University;

Trey Reddix-West Texas A&M University, TAPPS Basketball All District 2A 1st Team;

Aditya Srikanth-University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, National Honor Society, Capstone Diploma Candidate, Diplomas & Degrees;

Lauren Stovall-West Texas A&M University in Fall 2022, Deferred admission to Boston University in 2023, National Honor Society;

Christopher Teichmann-Austin College, National Honor Society, Diplomas & Degrees.



