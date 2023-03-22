AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy is set to host its annual gala, “The Riverwalk: Sights, Sounds, and Tastes of Texas” from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on April 1 at the Starlight Ranch Event Center, announced officials with Ascension Academy.

Officials detailed that the gala will feature Tex-Mex inspired food including Dr. Pepper BBQ sliders, along with margaritas, live music, poker tables, tequila tastings, and more.

The gala will also feature a silent auction with items including a one-day golf pass to Hillcrest Country Club, a Kate Spade purse, a gift card to Riley Blue Boutique and more, along with the following themed packages:

“Sounds of Texas” package that includes a master-play wood cutaway acoustic guitar;

Four tickets to Texas Outdoor Musical;

Four tickets to any concert at the Starlight Theatre;

Four tickets to the Amarillo Sod Poodles;

Four tickets to a Texas Rangers Game;

Magictime white noise sound machine;

Hand-painted decorated violin;

Indoor-outdoor Bluetooth speaker; and

Bottle of Texas Crown whiskey.

Officials noted that the event will also include a raffle for a chance to win a bracelet and ring combo from Victoria Jones Jewelry. Only 100 tickets will be made available for the raffle.

Those interested can purchase tickets and sponsorship packages on the Ascension Academy website.