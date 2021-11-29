Ascension Academy student receives National Merit Commended Scholar award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Ascension Academy announced Monday that one of its seniors has been named a National Merit Commended Scholar.

According to a news release, Emma Engler, a member of the class of 2022, received this honor, along with approximately 4,300 students across the state and approximately 34,500 at the national level. Students receive this honor based on their score on the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

During her time at Ascension Academy, Engler has also been named a National Latin Honor Society, National Honor Society and has received the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen Award. Engler is also the academy’s Yearbook editor

“Emma is a diligent student and this achievement reaffirms her commitment to excellence as a well-rounded student,” Tim Oditt, the head of school at Ascension Academy, said in the release. “I look forward to following Emma’s future as I know that she has great things in store as she continues to apply herself.”