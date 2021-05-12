Ascension Academy seniors commit to colleges at academic signing event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy announced that 100% of their high school seniors have made college choices.

Ascension Academy said they will host a Senior Academic Signing Day on Wednesday May 12, in the Ascension Academy Gymnasium, to celebrate the academic success of each senior and their college or university decision.

Ascension Academy said 29 seniors were accepted to a total of 40 colleges with $1,850,250 in university offered, merit-based scholarships.