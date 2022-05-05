AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with Ascension Academy, nine athletes that are state qualifiers are expected to head to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) 2A State track championships on Thursday.

School officials said that the athletes will be sent off “in fashion” with a school-wide farewell Thursday morning at around 11:15 a.m. as they load onto the van to travel to the championships. Parents and community members were invited by the school to help celebrate the athletes and wish them luck, and noted that the send-off will be from 9301 Ascension Parkway.

The athletes that are headed to the championships included, according to the school: