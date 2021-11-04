Ascension Academy officially opens remodeled basketball gym

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy has officially opened its remodeled basketball gym for business.

They held a ribbon-cutting ceremony earlier to commemorate the opening.

The gym experienced extreme water damage last year and had to be remodeled.

The new gym floor and bleachers were made possible through a donation from Happy State Bank and an anonymous donor.

This is our hall, we do all of our assemblies and events here so this isn’t just a sports arena this is a true school community center,” said Tim Reid, Athletic Director at Ascension Academy.

