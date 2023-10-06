AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy recently announced Cassie Montgomery as the school’s new development director, which was effective on Tuesday.

Officials with Ascension detailed that Montgomery is responsible for planning, coordinating, and evaluating advancement efforts for the school. In addition, Montgomery will also aim to make “progress towards cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship” for the school’s faculty, staff, parents, alumni, and potential stakeholders.

“Cassie comes to Ascension with a diverse background in education and outreach,” said Head of School Tim Oditt. “Her experience and knowledge will assist Ascension in connecting its mission to critical donors that will help solidify the future of the Academy.”

According to officials, Montgomery joined the school after five years at Amarillo College as the Director of Outreach Services. She has a B.S. in Speech Communications and an M.A. in Communication Studies from West Texas A&M University. Officials noted that Montgomery is set to complete her Ph.D. in Leadership Studies from the University of the Cumberlands in December.

Montgomery, according to officials, works with several community nonprofits including the Amarillo Area Foundation, Elevate Amarillo, Amarillo College, and WT, among others.

“Education is at the very foundation of who I am, so I am passionate about fostering the love of learning in others,” Montgomery expressed.

“Ascension Academy is the definition of a forward-thinking organization, filled with passionate

learners, so it was an easy decision to join the Cardinal community,” Montgomery said.