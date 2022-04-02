AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy is hosting its annual gala, “The Cardinal Derby, a Gala at the Gardens” on April 2 from 7:00 PM-11:00 PM at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

According to Ascension Academy, this Derby-themed gala will feature southern food and refreshing drinks, horse-racing games, live music, a silent and live auction, and a raffle with a chance to win a 14 karat rose gold diamond and pink sapphire pendant necklace given by Barnes Jewelry, a Cigar Bar, a Bourbon tasting tent sponsored by Reed Beverage and more.

The funds raised at the Cardinal Derby will go toward supplementing scholarships and the variable tuition fund for students that need financial assistance, as well as supporting teaching staff at the academy.