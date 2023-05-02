AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy hosted its Senior Signing Day to honor the class of 2023 who are furthering their education by attending college.

Ascension Academy said 27 seniors in total signed their academic letters of intent and the student will attend a variety of universities and colleges ranging from Amarillo College to Colorado State University.

The ceremony also celebrated the more than 2 million the students earned through merit-based scholarships.

“Just a lof of pride, they worked hard to get where they’re at and prepare for their futures. So I’m proud of them, their parents are proud of them and I know they’re proud of themselves,” said Tim Oddit, Head of School at Ascension Academy.

Two seniors were also honored because they are graduating with not only a high school diploma but also an Amarillo College Associates Degree with the school’s Diplomas and Degrees Program.