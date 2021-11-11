Ascension Academy continues Veterans’ Day tradition

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Ascension Academy continued its Veterans’ Day assembly tradition Thursday, with students, staff and other attendees hearing from Veterans related to the academy.

According to a news release from the academy, attendees heard from Zack Gainer, a 2011 graduate of Ascension Academy, and Hospital Corpsmen 3rd class in the US Navy. They also heard from Major Mark Griffin, the son of the academy’s AP Language and Composition teacher Rebecca Griffin who is a special operations pilot in the United States Air Force.

The program also included music from Ascension Academy’s band, choir and orchestra as well as Boy Scouts presenting the colors, the release stated.

“My service in the Army helped form me into the husband, father, and leader that I am today,” Tim Oditt, the academy’s head of school, said in the release. “It is important to me that we take time to reflect on the importance of service to our nation as a school on this Veteran’s Day.