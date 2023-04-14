AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – American Society of Civil Engineers university student chapters from across Mexico, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas gathered at the ASCE Region 6 student symposium to show off their skills. The event was hosted this year by the student chapters of West Texas A&M and Texas Tech University.

Noah Kendall, a WTAMU student on the planning committee for the event, said that students have been planning for this event for about a year.

“So, this competition, the ‘Steel Bridge’ competition that is happening today is a really cutthroat competition. The judges are very serious, and the specifications are very clear, and the rules are very intense. So, these students are on their ‘A’ game they’ve been practicing building their bridges, they’ve been analyzing them with structural analysis software and the stuff that we learned in school,” said Kendall.

The event had 650 students and engineering professionals present. They also had a career fair to match future engineers with different industries.

“It’s definitely gotten bigger. When I started, we were the Texas, Mexico region only, but we have expanded to include Oklahoma and New Mexico. So, we went from 26 schools to 36 schools in our region. So, it’s definitely getting bigger,” said Shannon Jungman, head judge of the ASCE Region 6 student symposium.

Jorge Pena Robles, a student competitor for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, talked about his favorite part of the event.

“Definitely watching all the other schools compete and see how they came up with solutions. It’s really fascinating to me that even though it’s one competition many people come with different solutions, different methods. That is what fascinates me the most about this competition,” said Pena Robles.

Pena Robles added that the event is a great way to expand civil engineering while also allowing students to take what they have learned in school and apply it to the real world.