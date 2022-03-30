AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association is still making the transition to its new planned location after purchasing the building in December 2020.

ASCA’s board met with members of the public Wednesday to further discuss the transition, speaking on the status of the association’s finances and how much they need to make the move.

This comes after the association moved out of its longtime location on the downtown campus of Amarillo College in September 2020. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the association moved to a building lent to the association by the Wesley Community Center.

The association’s current location is in the IDK Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1301 Sixth Ave., as the association raises funds for the building the association purchased from Potter County in December 2020, located at 2404 Sixth Ave.

Officials said prior to the meeting that the aim for the new ASCA facility is for seniors to congregate, have activities, dine and socialize. Officials also aim for the facility to be “an anchor in the revitalization of HIstoric Route 66.”

Jeff Whitsell, the executive director of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, said the association is in the midst of raising funds for the construction of the new facility. Whitsell expects the construction to cost “well over” $2 million.

“The challenges we are facing right now, costs for everything are up,” he said. “We are trying to take a building that’s been completely gutted down to the bones… and build it into a center that is modern, that will meet the needs of intergenerational groups and do that while paying a premium on everything.”

Other challenges the association is facing include funding being limited, as well as ASCA competing for other organizations for donations. Whitsell said the association is also fighting the negative perception of the association that some Amarillo residents have with its recent history.

“The need is great, but we are trying to readjust some of our programs, readjust some of the ways we’re thinking to meet the needs of baby boomers and people like me, 50 years old, who will be a senior pretty soon,” he said. “…We’ve identified the areas we can fix. It requires just people having faith in us to fulfill that plan.”

As the association continues to make its transition, Whitsell said that ASCA continues to be in contact with local governmental entities about potential funding, including Potter County and the city of Amarillo.

“We discussed funding directly from the city. That’s just not something that’s in their budget at this time. Who knows what the future might bring,” he said. “There is some funding that is available through COVID relief… We are working with them. We are in constant contact with them and we are, quite frankly, rebuilding some relationships with the city, which I think we have done pretty well.”

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the city of Amarillo received more than $39 million in COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government through the American Rescue Plan Act. So far, the city has received $19.8 million of the funds, $500,000 of which are allocated for senior citizen support.

Whitsell said that ASCA has spoken with the city regarding the ARP funds and stressed that no decisions have been made regarding the allocation of the senior citizen support portion of the funds. However, Whitsell said that ASCA has submitted a proposal for the use of potential ASCA funds.

“In the proposal that I sent over to the city regarding possibly ARPA funds, I indicate that we would like to transition into an intergenerational center, so it actually would meet the needs of kids, all the way to seniors,” he said. “From my point of view, and I think most of our board, we would like to serve a greater population and just do the right thing, make a place where people can come and enjoy themselves and not have to pay a lot of money to do so.”

Whitsell said he hopes that more funds are raised for the association for them to complete the process of moving into the new location.

“We are at a critical point because we have enough funds to get started but we definitely do not have enough funds to get finished or really even to the mid-way point,” he said. “We really need to raise a couple of million dollars as soon as possible.”

For more information about the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, visit its website.