As of now, Sunray ISD will not return to school until August 2020; Will still provide meals for students

by: David Davis

SUNRAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunray ISD announced on Saturday, March 21, on their Facebook page they will not return to school until August 2020.

The Facebook post shared by SISD said, “This will be evaluated by Mr. Harrison and the Board of Trustees every 2 weeks in case of any changes.”

SISD also announced through their Facebook that they would still be providing Breakfast and Lunch for their students at 10:00 a.m., Monday through Friday at the cafeteria’s backdoor.

