As of now, Sunray ISD will not return to school until August 2020; Will still provide meals for students

Howdy folks and good Saturday evening. We saw some sunshine today but mostly clouds that will linger tonight. A minor disturbance will try to bring a few rain showers to the area after sunset, but most of us will miss out on precipitation. Clouds blanket the Panhandles tonight and continue into Sunday morning, as we cool off to lows in the 30s and 40s, staying above freezing.

High-level clouds continue to move overhead tomorrow as highs increase to the 60s and 70s with southwest winds, making for a pretty nice day to be outside.

Monday, the dryline looks like it stays in Oklahoma so we'll look for dry and breezy weather as temperatures continue on a warming trend.

By the middle of the week, temperatures in the 80s will be more common as the strong winds keep coming.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Chris Martin