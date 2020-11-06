Artistic Dirtector & Academy Director at the Lonestar Ballet announces retirement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Lonestar Ballet announced that longtime Artistic Director & Academy Director at the Lone Star Ballet, Vicki McLean, has announced her retirement today, Nov. 6, in a post.

McLean writes, “The time has come for me to move into another chapter and ‘hang up my toe shoes, my tap shoes, my jazz shoes,’ and dance to a new music.”

McLean’s post continues, “Effective Saturday, November 7, 2020, I will retire as Artistic Director of Lone Star Ballet and Lone Star Dance Academies.”

The Lone Star Ballet says there is no search committee or timeline to fill McLean’s role. Right now Roxann Seaton and Anthony Femath will share the role, both are current instructors and dancers in the company. The Lone Star Ballet also says they thank Vicki McLean for her years of service and say she is welcome back to lend a hand any time she wants to.

McLean writes, “I believe I leave the organization in the capable hands of the Directors, the Staff, and the most wonderful Dancers in the world. I will now spend more time fishing, travelling, and enjoying family and friends: old friends, new friends, and best friends.”

McLean took on the role of Artistic Director in 2014.

