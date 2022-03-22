AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo College announced its Art Force Piano Series will conclude with a tribute to Ludwig van Beethoven on April 5, at 7:30 p.m., at the Concert Hall Theater on AC’s Washington Street Campus and with the help of a sponsorship from David D. & Nona S. Payne Foundation, Inc., an encore performance will be done on April 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Texas Crown Performance Hall, 404 S. 6th St., in Canadian.

AC said David Palmer, the artistic director of Chamber Music Amarillo, and violinist Evgeny Zvonnikov of the Harrington String Quartet will present “Beethoven 250”.

Their selections will be in honor of Beethoven, whose 250th birthday was in 2020 during the pandemic.

AC said both performances are free and open to the public and represent the final installments of the five-concert Art Force Piano Series.

“This has been an especially entertaining and rewarding Piano Series, and we are extremely grateful to our sponsors and to all the musicians whose contributions helped make it special,” said Dr. Bruce Lin, artistic director for the concert series and director of piano at AC. “And we may have saved the best concert for last because David Palmer and Evgeny Zvonnikov are supremely talented, and “Beethoven 250” will be a treat I know everyone will enjoy. I’m especially happy that it will be performed not once, but twice.”