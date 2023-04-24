AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that arrests were made in relation to a shooting in March that resulted in the injury of a student from Palo Duro High School.

APD said two individuals, Elijah Aguilar and Lareque Carter, were identified and arrested after they were seen firing guns on March 6 leading to the shooting injury of a Palo Duro High School student on campus.

According to a previous report by MyHighPlains.com, on March 6, officers were called to the area of the 2000 block of N. Arthur on multiple shots fired. Police said one student on the tennis courts at Palo Duro High School was shot in the hand by what police said was a stray bullet from the incident.

Police said Aguilar and Carter were charged with “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon,” and arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.