WATCH LIVE: Arrest made on Sept. 6 Eastridge shootings, North Heights homicide; APD to hold presser

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police Department Chief Birkenfeld scheduled a press conference for 10 a.m. Friday, after the department announced on social media that an arrest was made for the recent Eastridge shootings and North Heights homicide.

Sept. 6 saw Amarillo police responding to six shootings within 24 hours, two of which involved deaths and five of which had been on Amarillo’s north side.

The shootings of Monday, Sept. 6:

12:05 A.M. – APD officers were called to the 900 block of Heather on a drive-by shooting, where a 17 year-old was shot in his upper body while driving his vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

12:36 A.M. – APD officers responded to the 1300 block of Aster. A 20 year-old victim was driving in the 1000 block of Eastern Street and the suspect vehicle came up beside him and began to shoot. The victim's vehicle was hit, but he was not injured.

12:41 A.M. – APD officers responded to the area of NE 20th Avenue and Iris Street. A 48 year-old victim told officers she was driving on NE 20th Avenue when the suspect vehicle drove beside her and began to fire into the driver's side of her car. She was not injured.

8:20 P.M. – APD officers responded to the 6700 block of NE 19th avenue. A 52 year-old victim told officers that she was followed by the suspect vehicle to that area when someone in the vehicle fired shots at her, hitting her vehicle. She was not injured.

9:21 P.M. – APD officers were called to the intersection of NW 15th Avenue and Monroe Street. A 62 year-old woman was found dead in her vehicle by officers, and was reported to have been shot while driving.

The first four incidents happened in the same neighborhood, according to APD’s Corporal Jeb Hilton, and all of the victims described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored four-door sedan with bright headlights.

A video was released by the APD on Sept. 28, showing what was believed to be the suspect vehicle from the shootings.

After a long-awaited arrest after weeks of anxiety in the community, more details are expected from Birkenfeld during the press conference.