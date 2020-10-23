Arrest made for Oct. 8 death of Michael Roberson

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – APD officers have arrested Brayden Lee James Inlow, 21, at the Express Inn on East I-40 for an outstanding Theft warrant.

After an interview with Homicide Detectives, APD says Inlow was arrested for the warrant as well as the Murder of Michael Roberson on Oct. 8, and booked into Potter County Detention Center.

According to APD, Roberson, 29, died after he was stabbed on Oct. 8 during an incident on Taylor street.

