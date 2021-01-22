Arrest made in connection with shooting death at southwest 1st Avenue and south Bonham Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — APD reports Edward Matthew Gamez, age 18, was arrested in connection with the death of Rodney Ward.

According to APD, on Jan. 22, APD SWAT officers assisted the Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit in conducting search warrants at two homes in the 100 block of south Austin Street.

The warrants were related to the homicide of Rodney Ward, according to APD.

Edward Matthew Gamez, age 18, was booked into the Potter county Jail for murder said APD.