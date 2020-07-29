Arrest made after two early morning robberies

AMARILLO,Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been arrested after two early morning robberies.

According to Amarillo Police, officers received a call at 1:08 a.m. on a robbery at at a convenience store in the 100 block of Tascosa Road.

Police said a victim told them that a man in a white Lexus SUV came through the drive-through and demanded money, emotions toward his waistband as if he had a weapon.

The suspect drove away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

At 2:44 a.m., officers were called to a convenience store in the 2100 block of southeast 34th Avenue on a robbery.

APD said a man matching the description from the first robbery drove through the drive-through in a white Lexus SUV and demanded money from the clerk.

At 3:15 a.m., while officers were at the scene of the second robbery, an APD officer saw the suspect vehicle driving at Coulter and Bayswater.

The officer stopped the suspect vehicle on the 7100 block of Old Kent Road.

Police said Todd Alan Earley, 50, was confirmed as the suspect in the robberies and placed under arrest. Earley was booked into the Randall County Jail.

