Arrest made after suspect evades in vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A man, Alexis Martinez Aleman, 18, was arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop on Aug. 9.

On Aug. 9 at 11:45 a.m., an APD School Resource Officer was on northeast 15th Ave., near Palo Duro High School, watching traffic during lunch. According to the officer, a blue Chevrolet pick up committed a traffic violation in the school zone. After the pick up was signaled to stop the driver, Aleman, refused, and evaded the officer.

According to APD, a patrol officer located the vehicle parked at a residence on the 1600 block of north Marrs St. When approached, Aleman ran into the home. After resisting arrest, Aleman was booked into the Potter County jail.

Evading arrest in a vehicle is a felony in Texas. According to APD, doing so puts the community in danger and would like to remind the community to slow down, stay off the phone, and use caution while driving in school zones.

