Arrest made after man dies from injuries received during assault, APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police said a man has died from injuries he received during an assault.

The alleged assault happened on Aug. 30 on the 400 block of South Harrison St.

According to Amarillo Police, officers found Lee Dillman, 60, in a vehicle with critical injuries, and the suspect, Fabian Robledo, 30.

Dillman was taken to the hospital. Police said he died on Sunday, Sept. 6.

Robledo was arrested and booked into the Potter County Jail for Aggravated Assault. He has now been charged with Murder.

