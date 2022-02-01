AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement by South Lawn Elementary, students at the campus “are safe and have been safe throughout the morning.”

“Our campus was briefly secured earlier today but everything has since returned to normal. Police were called to our school because of an individual who did not belong on campus. The individual was not associated with our school in any way and did not get inside the building,” said the school in its social media post, “The person did not have a knife but was carrying an arrow. While police dealt with the situation, we kept our school doors locked, students stayed safely in their classrooms and class continued. We always want to do our very best to keep our students safe and we thank you for entrusting your child to us.”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department were reportedly called to South Lawn Elementary at around 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday on claims that an individual had brought a knife on school grounds.

According to Amarillo Police, the person has been detained and the investigation is ongoing.