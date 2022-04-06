AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that an arrest was made after a routine traffic stop led to the recovery of a stolen trailer on Tuesday night.

According to APD, at 8:35 p.m. on April 5, an officer was on patrol in the area of northeast 24th Avenue and Hughes Street and passed a Silver Ford F-250 pulling a trailer. The officer, APD detailed, noticed “sparks coming from the trailer” and turned around to notify the driver.

APD reported that the driver of the vehicle began to speed up and drive “recklessly” while going eastbound on northeast 24th Avenue. The officer then stopped at the red light at NE 24th and Dumas Drive while the truck and trailer continued eastbound.

APD explained that the officer attempted to catch up to the driver and perform a traffic stop due to the danger of the “sparks coming from the trailer and the driver’s actions.” The driver did not stop and continued north on Walnut Street and through the neighborhood before stopping behind a residence in the 1000 block of Almond Avenue.

Antonio Edward Avila, 50, was detained at that location and officers said that the trailer was found to be stolen but had not been reported stolen.

APD said that Avila was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for “Evading Arrest/Detention in a Motor Vehicle and Theft of Property Greater than or Equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000.” APD reported that the trailer was returned to the owner.