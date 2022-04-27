UPDATE: 5:41 p.m.

Officials with the Texas DPS updated their information regarding the incident in Armstrong County. Officials said the incident was a two-vehicle crash with multiple fatalities.

Officials with the Texas DPS said eastbound and westbound traffic has lane closures, but traffic is moving on the shoulders of the roads.

UPDATE: 5:17 p.m.

TxDOT reports that traffic is not being diverted and is instead using the southbound shoulder on US 87.

Original Story

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that US 287 in Armstrong County is currently shut down near County Rd 9 due to a fatal wreck.

According to DPS, a one-vehicle rollover resulted in a fatality. The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reports that DPS has closed US 287 and traffic is being diverted at FM 2373.

