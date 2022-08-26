CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to an announcement from Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District, the installation of a traffic signal in Claude will begin on Monday.

TxDOT detailed that the project is located at the intersection of US 287 and SH 207. In addition to the traffic signal, turn lanes on SH 207 will also be added.

The city of Claude, along with the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office, reminded the community to be aware of active construction zones and pay close attention while driving through the intersection.

The $2.1 million project, according to TxDOT, was approved by the Texas Transportation Commission with Gilvin-Terrill as the contractor. The project is set to be completed by mid-January 2023.