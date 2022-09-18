AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is honoring Private First Class Howard Roan, who received the Medal of Honor after he gave his life fighting in the Pacific Ocean During World War II on September 18, 1944.

According to a press release, officials with the TPWMC provided the Medal of Honor Citation. The Citation states:

The President of the United States of America, in the name of Congress, takes pride in presenting the Medal of Honor (Posthumously) to Private First Class Charles Howard Roan (MCSN: 504236), United States Marine Corps Reserve, for the conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving with the Second Battalion, Seventh Marines, First Marine Division, in action against enemy Japanese forces on Peleliu, Palau Islands, 18 September 1944. Shortly after his leader ordered a withdrawal upon discovering that the squad was partly cut off from their company as a result of the rapid advance along an exposed ridge during an aggressive attack on the strongly entrenched enemy, Private First Class Roan and his companions were suddenly engaged in a furious exchange of hand grenades by Japanese forces emplaced in a cave on higher ground and to the rear of the squad. Seeking protection with four other Marines in a depression in the rocky, broken terrain, Private First Class Roan was wounded by an enemy grenade which fell close to their position and, immediately realizing the eminent peril to his comrades when another grenade landed in the midst of the group, unhesitatingly flung himself upon it, covering it with his body and absorbing the full impact of the explosion. By his prompt action and selfless conduct in the face of almost certain death, he saved the lives of four men. His great personal valor reflects the highest credit upon himself and the U. S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life for his comrades.

Officials stated that Private Roan was born in Claude Texas and attended school there. His mother was awarded his Medal of Honor on the lawn of the Armstrong County Courthouse in Claude on July 21, 1945. A destroyer, the USS Charles H. Roan, was named in his honor. In 2007 the Ussery-Roan Texas State Veterans Home, 1020 Tascosa Road, Amarillo, was opened. It was dedicated to Private Roan and a retired Army Captain who was a long-time advocate of veteran and community programs.

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

