CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Jeep Brand released information on the 35th annual Palo Duro Jeep Jamboree USA on Friday in Claude.

The event, officials detailed, is set from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Friday at the Cowboy Morning Figure 3 Ranch, located at 7799 I-40 in Claude, and will give the public an opportunity to speak with Jeep brand experts.

There will be plenty of Jeep enthusiasts showcasing their own jeeps in a “unique setting outside of the traditional dealership,” according to officials.

Officials further explained that the annual event started in 1953 when pioneer Mark A. Smith assembled the first-ever Jeep Jamboree voyage across the Sierra Nevada Mountains from the Rubicon Trail. In 1954, the original manufacturer of Jeep, Willys Motors, kept the tradition alive and created the Jeep Jamborees for Jeep fanatics.

According to a news release from the Jeep Brand, these are just a few fun facts about the event:

92% of all Jeep Jamboree participants attend with a Jeep Wrangler;

The majority of Jeep Wranglers in attendance are modified (bigger tires, aftermarket bumpers, winches, etc.); and

Because of its trademark scenery, Palo Duro is a popular location for adventure movies.

Visit the Jeep Jamboree website for more information on tour events.