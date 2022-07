ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Fire Department reports that it is responding to a mutual aid request from Armstrong County in response to multiple grass fires.

According to the RCFD, Armstrong Counting is requesting aid for multiple fires in the area of FM 1151 and County Road 13.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.