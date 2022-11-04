Update (10:05 a.m.)

Officials with the TxDOT Amarillo District said that the northbound lane is now open on US 287 at County Rd. 30. The southbound is still down to one lane.

Original Story

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District reported a wreck in Armstrong County on Friday morning which would affect the traffic flow.

TxDOT Amarillo detailed that drivers should expect delays on US 287 at County Rd 30 due to a wreck. Both the northbound and southbound passing lanes are closed at this time.

TxDOT reminded the community to drive with extra caution in this area.