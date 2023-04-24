ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Randall County Fire and Rescue told MyHighPlains.com that crews are on scene after a vehicle reportedly ran off a road south of Claude on Monday.

According to officials, crews from the Randall County Fire Technical Rescue are assisting Canyon Fire after a vehicle reportedly ran off a road south of Claude into a ravine Monday morning. Officials said that the event reportedly occurred on 207 south of Claude.