ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Armstrong County Sheriff, Melissa Anderson, reported that crews are working a tractor-trailer fire in the westbound lane of Hwy 287 between CR12 and CR13 Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sheriff Anderson, the westbound lane of Highway 287 between CR 12 and CR 13 was closed at the time.

Sheriff Anderson asked that people avoid the area while crews work the scene.