ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information released information on social media regarding the state of the Churchill Fire in Armstrong County on Wednesday evening.

Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the fire is 4,520 acres and 90% contained as of Wednesday evening. The containment line has been finished around the perimeter of the fire as crews conducted a tactical firing operation to secure the lines.

Firefighters, according to the Forest Service, continue to monitor the fire throughout the area.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.



