CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was last seen at his home near Claude is missing.

According to the sheriff’s office, James Leo Horn, was last seen at his home near Claude. Horn travels back and forth from his job in Archer City but did not show up.

Via the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The sheriff’s office said Horn could be wearing a t-shirt, basketball shorts, and “Crocs,” all unknown colors, and driving a white 2019 Jeep Cherokee with Texas tag NXV1853.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office at 806-553-6933.