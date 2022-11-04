CLAUDE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Four people were killed in a wreck Friday morning in Armstrong County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Texas DPS reports that at around 4:15 a.m., on Nov. 4, an SUV was going east in the westbound lanes of US 287 east of Claude when it collided with a semi going west. The wreck caused US 287 to be closed for several hours.

DPS said all four occupants in the SUV were pronounced dead on the scene and the driver of the semi was not injured. None of the occupants in the SUV were identified by the Texas DPS.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it is still investigating the incident and attempting to notify the next of kin of the people who were killed.