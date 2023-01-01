AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a crash that left one dead and involved two truck tractor semi-trailers near Goodnight.

According to DPS, the crash happened around 1 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 287 near County Road 25 on Sunday Jan.1.

According to DPS, the preliminary investigation indicates a driver of one of the eastbound truck tractor semi-trailers rear-ended the other truck tractor semi-trailer as it was turning on County Road 25.

This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.