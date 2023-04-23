ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that resulted in the death of 26-year-old Jordan Chavira of Howardwick, Texas.

According to a DPS press release, at around 6:35 a.m. on April 23, Chavira was driving a 2001 Ford Explorer eastbound on US-287 before leaving the road and traveling into the center median.

Officials said Chavira overcorrected his steering resulting in him losing control of the vehicle.

DPS detailed that Chavira made it back onto the roadway, crossing all of the travel lanes, and rolling over multiple times. Officials said his car came to a rest upside down in the ditch south of the roadway.

DPS added that Chavira did not wear a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle during the wreck.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.