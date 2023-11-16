GOODNIGHT, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that one person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck east of Goodnight Wednesday night.

According to DPS, a vehicle was going north on US-287 near mile marker 158, 2.6 miles east of Goodnight, when it drove off the road through a grassy bar ditch. The vehicle then went into a side skid and hit a tree.

DPS said the driver, identified as Samuel Kinley Shoels, 77, of Clarendon, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.