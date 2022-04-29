ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), one person was killed and another was airlifted after a Friday morning crash on US 287, around seven miles west of Claude.

Officials described that the accident happened at around 7 a.m. Friday and involved one vehicle. While one person was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, another was airlifted to a hospital by Life Star services.

While DPS officials said that US 287 around the area of the crash was closed at the time, it was open once again by around 9 a.m. While the investigation is, officials said that further information would be released as it becomes available.

This fatal crash follows another on US 287 in Armstrong County earlier this week, that killed five people.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.