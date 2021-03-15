Armstrong County Sheriff responds to tornado sirens not sounding during Saturday’s severe weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Panhandle saw its’ first major round of severe weather, including tornadoes, this past weekend.

Earlier today the City of Claude, Armstrong County Sheriff’s Office, and Armstrong County Emergency Management released a joint statement.

Within that joint statement was “As with any major event that occurs, a thorough look was done at the issues surrounding the tornado sirens not sounding during the storms on Saturday, March 13, 2021. This review was done with City Administrator Howard Heath, Armstrong County Sheriff Melissa Anderson, and Emergency Management Coordinator for Armstrong County, Nathan McKee. The Honorable Armstrong County Judge Hugh Reed and Honorable City Mayor Joe Minkley were also briefed and in the loop on the issues that occurred.”

Armstrong County Sheriff Melissa Anderson shared that on Saturday, as they saw the severe weather down near Palo Duro Canyon heading towards the Claude-Washburn area, the City of Claude, the Emergency Management Coordinator with Armstrong County, and herself decided to set off the sirens and notify people. It was then that they realized the sirens were not sounding in Claude.

However, the sirens in Washburn did.

Sheriff Anderson explained that they then made the decision to send out firefighters, EMS, and Sheriff’s Office volunteers to get in vehicles and drive around town and use the PA systems to inform people that they had a tornado warning.

Sheriff Anderson explained, “Honestly, what’s in the past is in the past. I don’t think it was tested properly and that can fall on several different shoulders.”

Since then Armstrong County has worked to find a solution to Saturday’s problem. As of right now, all but one siren is back to working properly. That one remaining siren is located near 3rd and Wilson Street area in Claude.